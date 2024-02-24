Nicholas J. Stipetich Jr.

May 9, 1942 – Feb. 17, 2024

Nicholas (“Nick”) J. Stipetich, Jr. , 81, passed away Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at The University of Florida Hospital in Gainesville, Fl., of heart failure and lung cancer. Already a two-time cancer survivor, he fought hard until the very end.

Nick was born on May 9, 1942, in Kansas City, Kan., to Nicholas and Josephine Stipetich. He grew up in Kansas City’s historic Strawberry Hill neighborhood. As a boy, he was fond of trains and spent countless hours in the basement with the large electronic train set built by his father. As a 6’3 teen, Nick excelled at basketball, playing for De La Salle High School and graduating from there in 1960.

He received his associate degree in accounting from Donnelly College in Kansas City, Kan. To his surprise, a staffing agency placed him at the company directly across from his childhood home: Hawthorn Mellody dairy. He worked there for 29 years, eventually as a Controller and shareholder, which included moves to Chicago, Ill. and Janesville, Wisc. He had a strong work ethic, faithfully driving to work even during harsh Wisconsin blizzards.

On May 4, 1968, he married Elaine Adams in Kansas City, Kan. The two enjoyed nearly 56 years of companionship and lived life together to the fullest. They were blessed with two sons, Nicholas (III) and Michael.

Nick was a true family man. He often said that his sons were the best thing in his life. He relished holiday gatherings with his large, but uniquely close, extended family that were filled with love and much laughter. Nick’s other favorite things included spending time with his grandchildren, sports (especially the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks), a cold beer, golf, and perfecting his yard-described by his Janesville neighbors as the best-looking in town.

In 2011, Nick and Elaine retired to The Villages, Fl., where he thrived socially and on the golf course. He was also an active member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church. Friends and neighbors described him as “a friend to all” who was “always smiling” and worthy of “priority membership in the pristine golf courses of Heaven.”

Nick is survived by his wife, Elaine; his sons, Nick (Gwen) Stipetich, III, of Gainesville, Ga., and Michael, of Leawood, Kan.; grandchildren Jordan and Jacob; sister Georgiann (Richard) Miles; niece, Susan Larson, nephews Nick Charles McCarty, Tony Boyd, John Boyd, and their families; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Stipetich; sister Mary Boyd; nephew Michael McCarty; and his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Nick in Kansas City, with details to follow.