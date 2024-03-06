79.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested after caught exceeding speed limit by 20 mph

By Staff Report
An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested after he was caught exceeding the speed limit by 20 miles per hour.

Alejandro Lazaro Gil, 30, of Kissimmee, was driving a white Ford van at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Shadow Hill Drive when he was caught on radar traveling at 71 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

Lazaro Gil said he has been in the United States for two years and tried to claim he had obtained a driver’s license in Georgia. The officer who initiated the traffic stop could not find any record that Lazaro Gil had obtained a driver’s license in Georgia or anywhere else in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and issued a ticket for speeding. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

