Friday, March 8, 2024
Fleeing driver who ditched vehicle tracked down by law enforcement

By Staff Report
Damian Michael Gensler
A fleeing driver who ditched his vehicle during a chase in February has been tracked down by law enforcement.

Damian Michael Gensler, 34, of Lady Lake, was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail following his March 2 arrest on a felony warrant issued after the Ohio native got away from a Fruitland Park police officer.

Gensler was driving a blue Ford Focus at about 7 p.m. Feb. 6 when the officer recognized Gensler from “previous law enforcement encounters,” according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer pulled up next to Gensler’s vehicle at a red light.

Gensler made a U-turn and “sped up at a high rate of speed northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.” Due to agency policy, the officer terminated the pursuit. Gensler’s vehicle was later found abandoned on Genius Court in Lady Lake.

He was arrested on charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

