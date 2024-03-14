Woman recently convicted of election fraud back in trouble after K-9 alerts on truck

A woman recently convicted of election fraud landed back behind bars after a K-9 alerted on her truck.

Stevie Taylor Elizabeth Baker, 33, of Wildwood was driving a truck with a broken windshield at about 5 p.m. Tuesday in Lake Panasofkee when she was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. A K-9 deputy arrived at the scene of the traffic stop and the dog alerted on the truck, signaling the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the truck turned up used syringes and pills including gabapentin and hydrocodone/acetaminophen, for which Baker did not have a prescription.

She was arrested on drug charges and booked without at the Sumter County Detention Center. She is already on probation, prompting the no bond status.

Baker was placed on probation in January after she pleaded no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of voter fraud. Baker, who has a long criminal history, had applied for restoration of her voting rights. However, Baker still had unpaid fines in a criminal case at the time she applied for the restoration of her right to vote, prompting her arrest.