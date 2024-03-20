Betty Joan Hatch

February 13, 1936 – March 08, 2024

Betty Joan (Roberge) Hatch, 88, formerly of The Villages, FL, passed away Friday, March 8th, 2024. She was born on February 13th, 1936 in Palmer, MA to the late Leo H. Roberge Sr. and Lillian M. (Baudin) Roberge. Raised and educated in Palmer, she was a graduate of Palmer High School class of 1953. In 1955 she married Richard Hatch; they were married for 64 years before his death in 2019. They settled in Monson, MA where they built their home and raised a family. Betty spent most of her career working as a proofreader for the local newspaper and area book publishers, ironically, she died on National Proofreader Day. Betty and Richard retired to Florida in 1996, first living in St. Petersburg, then moving to The Villages in 2005.

Betty enjoyed going to beaches and casinos, reading, playing numerous card games, traveling abroad with family and friends, and playing tennis; later in life watching her favorite players on TV. She especially enjoyed doing crafts with her sisters, nieces, and friends. Betty was a member of the Mickey’s Fanatics club in The Villages, and was a Disneyworld season pass holder for many years. Always game to try new experiences, as long as it didn’t involve strange foods, she once took a clown training course.

Betty is survived by her son, Shawn and his wife Mary of South Dennis, MA, and granddaughter Kelly Alys of Auburn, MA. She was predeceased by her siblings; Mary L. Mastroianni, Leo H. Roberge Jr., Ann M. Hitchcock, Kenneth C. Roberge, and Marjorie E. Gravel.

Shawn and Mary would like to thank all of her friends and family that visited or sent cards to her through out this past year, while she was in Florida and Massachusetts. As well as the caring staff at The Villages Rehab & Nursing Center, and RegalCare at Harwich.