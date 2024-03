A Villager was feeling the luck of the Irish when she got a hole-in-one on St. Patrick’s Day.

Cindy McDonough of the Village of Pennecamp is a newbie to golf and was playing just her 14th round when she scored the lucky ace at Hole #8 at the Pimlico Executive Golf Course. It was at 84 yards and she used a 6 iron.

“The luck of the Irish was with me!” she said.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com