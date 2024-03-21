Gerald James Westra

April 28, 1944 – March 16, 2024

Gerald (Jerry) James Westra, 79, of The Villages, Florida passed away from complications of esophageal cancer on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Jerry was born on April 28, 1944 in Hull, Iowa, to Peter P. and Della (Post) Westra. He was the youngest of their 8 children. He spent his childhood in Hull and attended the Boyden Hull high school. On November 9,1963 Jerry married the love of his life, Janey Bress. Although they were young, it was a love that endured as they were married over 60 years. Together they owned and operated several businesses including J&J Drive-In in Hartley, Iowa, shortly after they married.

A career change brought them back to Hull where they owned and operated the Index newspaper in Hull, Iowa, and began raising their three children. In 1977 they moved the family to West Liberty, Iowa, and purchased the West Liberty Index which Jerry managed and edited for 14 years. They also owned many rental properties over the years. After the sale of the WL Index in 1991, Jerry spent the next 20 years working as a realtor. He began that adventure at Byers & Happel (which became Iowa Realty) and later at Holiday Realty.

On his 50th birthday, Jerry and Janey purchased a lake house at Holiday Lake in Brooklyn, Iowa. This family home proved to be a cherished gathering place for their entire family for many years. Countless memories were made at the Lake with their children, grandchildren and close friends. In 2013, Jerry and Janey headed south to enjoy their retirement in The Villages, FL.

Jerry and Janey are the parents of three children; Jodi (Blaine) Kelly, Steven (Susan) Westra and Pamela (Scott) Hillyer. They are grandparents to seven; Jessica Simon, Casey (Kaylah) Westra, Emilee (Zach) Simpson, Alex (Kelsey) Westra, Carter (Jen) Westra, Matthew Kelly, Lena (Channing) Craig. They have 10 great grandchildren. Jerry was proceeded in death by his parents, all his brothers and sisters, and his daughter (Pamela Westra Hillyer).

A private family burial will be held in Iowa at a later date.