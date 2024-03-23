Marion L. Joseph Kwiatkowski

April 26, 1928 – July 5, 1947

Marion L. Joseph Kwiatkowski, of The Villages, went Home to her husband, daughter, grandson, parents and siblings on Saturday, March 9, 2024, after a short illness.

Marion was born April 26, 1928, in Cuba, N.Y., and was the daughter of Robert Elmer and Eva Mae King Joseph. On July 5, 1947, she married John J. Kwiatkowski, son of Joseph and Sophia Kwiatkowski, who predeceased her June 5, 1975.

Marion was raised to be strong and fiercely independent. She has also been described as fun and spunky! She began her life of hard work and diligence when she was named salutatorian of the Class of 1946 of Cuba Central School.

She had an illustrious career in human resources and personnel management, working for 30 years in the Allegany, N.Y. and Rochester, N.Y. plants of Acme Electric.

While in Olean, N.Y., she was president of the Olean Zonta Club and a member of the former Saint Helen’s Church in Hinsdale, N.Y. She had a second career working 20 years for the State of Florida after moving there in 1983.

Marion enjoyed bowling, golfing, ceramic class and especially gardening. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Marion is survived by her three children, Andrea (Ray) Benshoff of East Rochester, Lawrence (Brenda) Kwiatkowski of The Villages and Amy (John) Yakich of Spring Hill; five grandchildren, Alexandra Benshoff, JR Benshoff, Nash Davis, Nicholas Kwiatkowski and Ashley Doty; great grandchildren, Chase Benshoff and Joey Naccarato; her brother and friend, James Joseph of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.

Marion was predeceased by her parents; husband, John; daughter, Nancy Davis on Jan. 4, 2013; grandson, Matthew Kwiatkowski on Jan. 4, 2005; long-time, cherished friend, Sam DaPolito, with whom she enjoyed many activities including traveling and dancing; and three siblings, Madeline Borchard, John Joseph and Cherry Joseph.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024, at St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at P.O Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741; or to your local SPCA.