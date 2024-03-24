68.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 24, 2024
type here...

Villagers contend Developer needs to uphold internal deed restrictions

By Staff Report

Villagers contend the Developer needs to continue to uphold internal deed restrictions rather than handing off that responsibility.

“It seems that the Developer is divesting themselves of responsibility of amenities and golf courses, and again with deed restrictions. The Developer set the deed restrictions and in my opinion does not enforce many of them,” said Villager Ralph White. “Dear Developer, stop shirking your duties and enforce the damn rules.”

That’s exactly how David Levy of the Village of Richmond sees it.

“I think the Developer set up the rules and they should deal with what it brings. Why should I have to pay to take care of what they set up? Tell them to do their job, as I see it,” Levy said.

Villager Ed McGhee has a word of caution for Community Development District 4 supervisors who set this conversation in motion.

“There is a financial part of taking this responsibility. Each village will then be required to keep an attorney or management company on retainer to assist in enforcement,” McGhee said. “Nobody likes to enforce rules, but what good are the rules if they are not enforced equally throughout the community?” 

Villager Jan Lavin is also in favor of leaving the ball in the Developer’s court.

“Deed restrictions should be left to the Developer. Don’t pass off more expenses to the homeowners. Enough is enough,” she said.

Candice Reimers of the Village of St. James already has an uncomfortable situation in her neighborhood.

“I have a young couple living next door to me. Her parents bought the house and her and her boyfriend live there. They are maybe in their mid 20’s! She is pregnant and has no intention of moving. It’s her house and so there is The Villages answer! Me personally, I live in a retirement community, next thing we will see is a swing set in the yard,” Reimers said.

This has become a very hot topic in The Villages. Share your thoughts at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need Trump to take the bull by the horns and get the job done!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we need former President Trump to take the bull by the horns and get the job done!

Are we wasting money on pine straw in The Villages?

A Village of Newell resident wonders if we are wasting too much money on pine straw in The Villages. He cites an expert source.

What is wrong with this country?

A reader chimes in with her thoughts on the little white cross controversy in The Villages.

Quit shaming those who need medical help to fight obesity

A Village of Silver Lake resident who has struggled with weight loss offers a frank assessment of the value of weight loss drugs. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why would you want to take away the flags we fly with pride?

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident asks why anyone would want to take away flags that are flown with pride in The Villages.

Photos