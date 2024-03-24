Villagers contend Developer needs to uphold internal deed restrictions

Villagers contend the Developer needs to continue to uphold internal deed restrictions rather than handing off that responsibility.

“It seems that the Developer is divesting themselves of responsibility of amenities and golf courses, and again with deed restrictions. The Developer set the deed restrictions and in my opinion does not enforce many of them,” said Villager Ralph White. “Dear Developer, stop shirking your duties and enforce the damn rules.”

That’s exactly how David Levy of the Village of Richmond sees it.

“I think the Developer set up the rules and they should deal with what it brings. Why should I have to pay to take care of what they set up? Tell them to do their job, as I see it,” Levy said.

Villager Ed McGhee has a word of caution for Community Development District 4 supervisors who set this conversation in motion.

“There is a financial part of taking this responsibility. Each village will then be required to keep an attorney or management company on retainer to assist in enforcement,” McGhee said. “Nobody likes to enforce rules, but what good are the rules if they are not enforced equally throughout the community?”

Villager Jan Lavin is also in favor of leaving the ball in the Developer’s court.

“Deed restrictions should be left to the Developer. Don’t pass off more expenses to the homeowners. Enough is enough,” she said.

Candice Reimers of the Village of St. James already has an uncomfortable situation in her neighborhood.

“I have a young couple living next door to me. Her parents bought the house and her and her boyfriend live there. They are maybe in their mid 20’s! She is pregnant and has no intention of moving. It’s her house and so there is The Villages answer! Me personally, I live in a retirement community, next thing we will see is a swing set in the yard,” Reimers said.

This has become a very hot topic in The Villages. Share your thoughts at news@villages-news.com