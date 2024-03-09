75.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Officials mull big change in enforcement of rule against children in The Villages

By Meta Minton

The enforcement of a rule against underage children living in The Villages could be up for discussion.

A meeting could take place as early as this week between representatives of the Developer and Community Development District 4, which has raised the issue.

The Developer is responsible for enforcement of internal deed restrictions at homes in The Villages. That includes internal deed restrictions against children living in homes and residents running businesses out of a home.

For years, residents have voiced displeasure with what they see as lax enforcement of these two rules, in particular.

Residents claim the violations are obvious and contend school buses are picking up children in The Villages. While children are welcome in The Villages, there is a 30-day limit on visitors under the age of 18. But is anybody really keeping track?

Meanwhile, residents have also complained about golf cart rental, repair and sales taking place at homes in The Villages.

Golf carts crowd the driveway at this home in the Village of Sanibel
Golf carts crowd the driveway at this home in the Village of Sanibel. Residents allege a business is being run out of the home.

Several years ago, CDDs took over the responsibility for enforcement of external deed restrictions. Now CDD 4 is considering expanding its responsibility to some of the thorniest issues associated with internal deed restrictions.

The Developer has signaled he’s willing to having a conversation about turning over those responsibilities.

“I am excited they are willing to talk about it. A conversation is the first step,” said CDD 4 Board Chairman Cliff Wiener.

District Counsel Mark Brionez said the process has yet to begin and if it moves forward would face some challenges, such as a need to change Chapter 190, the state statute which lays out the rules and procedures for the operation of community development districts in Florida.

“It’s very early in the discussion,” Brionez cautioned.

Longtime CDD 4 Supervisor Jim Murphy pointed out that changing Chapter 190 is not unprecedented. He said a change was made to Chapter 190 when CDDs in The Villages took over responsibility for external deed restrictions.

Do you think CDDs should take over responsibility for enforcing some internal deed restrictions? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

Photos