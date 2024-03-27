67.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
type here...

Man driving for 13 years without license arrested in restaurant parking lot

By Staff Report
Roy Lester Brophy
Roy Lester Brophy

A man who admitted he has been driving for 13 years without a license was arrested after a traffic stop in a restaurant parking lot in The Villages.

Roy Lester Brophy, 56, of Deland, was pulled over at about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Chili’s on Avenida Central after an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner does not have a valid driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During the traffic stop, the New York native told the officer he has been driving for 13 years without a license.

He was arrested on a charge of no valid driver’s license and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Our amenities are being used by families with kids

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Citrus Grove resident says she is not happy about families with kids using amenities paid for by residents.

Finally allocating funds to the golf courses!

A Village of Hadley resident said he is happy that more money is being allocated to the golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is unfit for any office

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, details why he thinks former President Trump is unfit to hold any office.

I don’t think the original Developer saw this coming

A resident of the Village of St. Charles offers his thoughts on deed compliance and the original Developer of The Villages.

Proudly fly the flag in honor of my father’s Navy service

A Village of St. Johns resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she proudly displays the U.S. Navy flag in honor of her father.

Photos