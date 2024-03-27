Man driving for 13 years without license arrested in restaurant parking lot

A man who admitted he has been driving for 13 years without a license was arrested after a traffic stop in a restaurant parking lot in The Villages.

Roy Lester Brophy, 56, of Deland, was pulled over at about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Chili’s on Avenida Central after an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner does not have a valid driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During the traffic stop, the New York native told the officer he has been driving for 13 years without a license.

He was arrested on a charge of no valid driver’s license and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.