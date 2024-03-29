65.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 29, 2024
type here...

Summerfield woman arrested after allegedly using machete to threaten husband

By Staff Report
Nancy Ann Simmons
Nancy Ann Simmons

A Summerfield woman was arrested after allegedly using a machete to threaten her husband.

A neighbor reported that 60-year-old Nancy Ann Simmons had been “acting erratic and yelling” before she began striking her husband, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A subsequent investigation led to the discovery of a video which showed Simmons with a machete in her right hand. She raised the machete and began swinging it in the direction of her husband’s head. The husband told deputies, he was in fear for his life.

Simmons told the deputy she was angry because her husband was supposed to get rid of the machete and had failed to do so, the report said.

She was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

In 2022, Simmons had been arrested after throwing a wine glass at her son when he refused to wash the dishes. In 2017, she was arrested after using a pair of scissors to cut up a man’s wallet.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Little white crosses

A Village of La Zamora resident, in a Letter to the Editor, proposes a simple solution to the little white cross dilemma.

Buyer beware of Donald Trump’s Bible sales

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident warns that the Bibles being sold by former President Trump may be shoddy.

Karen’s explanation raises more questions

A reader from Summerfield has a followup to Karen Hoerauf’s latest explanation about her intent with her original letter about flags.

The world knew we had a strong leader in Trump

A Village of Fernandina resident looks back on the record of former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Neglect of golf course maintenance now costing us millions of dollars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident argues that neglect of golf course maintenance is now costing residents millions of dollars.

Photos