Summerfield woman arrested after allegedly using machete to threaten husband

A Summerfield woman was arrested after allegedly using a machete to threaten her husband.

A neighbor reported that 60-year-old Nancy Ann Simmons had been “acting erratic and yelling” before she began striking her husband, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A subsequent investigation led to the discovery of a video which showed Simmons with a machete in her right hand. She raised the machete and began swinging it in the direction of her husband’s head. The husband told deputies, he was in fear for his life.

Simmons told the deputy she was angry because her husband was supposed to get rid of the machete and had failed to do so, the report said.

She was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

In 2022, Simmons had been arrested after throwing a wine glass at her son when he refused to wash the dishes. In 2017, she was arrested after using a pair of scissors to cut up a man’s wallet.