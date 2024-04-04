James Jay Grosch

James (Jim) Jay Grosch of The Villages, FL passed away on March 28, 2024, he was 77 years old.

Jim was a devoted husband, an adoring father and a doting grandfather. Jim Grosch was born in LaCrosse, WI on January 31, 1947 the third child of Joe and Mildred (Millie) Grosch. Jim graduated from Central High School and in 1968 enlisted in the Army Special Forces becoming part of the 5th Special Forces Unit stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. He retired from the Army in May of 1971 as a Sergeant. Jim married Marlene Bott of LaCrosse, WI in November 1971 and they had one son, Phillip James.

Jim began his career at the Trane Company as a Computer Programmer in 1971. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in 1976 from the University of Wisconsin at LaCrosse. He retired from the Trane Federal Credit Union as the Vice President of Information Technology in 2006.

In July 2006, Jim and Marlene moved to sunny Florida to enjoy their retirement. They spent time golfing, enjoyed taking golf cart rides around The Villages, but what Jim loved the most about Florida was not dealing with Wisconsin winters. Jim was preceded in death by his father, mother, older brother (Joe), sister-in-law (Sherry), older sister (Sue), and wife, Marlene. Jim is survived by his beloved son, Phillip Grosch, daughter-in-law Charity Grosch and his only granddaughter, Lucy. His sister and brother-in-law, Zoe and Jim Bott, and brother-in-law Dave Ruegg, and many nieces and nephews.