Judith Teri MacLean

1940 – 2024

Judith T. MacLean, Age 83, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully in her home on April 1, 2024.

Judy, (nickname Teri), grew up in Alliance Ohio, she was the daughter of Dr., Michael T. Palen, and Margaret Palen, and the sister of Rosemary Twomey, Michael Palen.

Teri had an amazing life, starting in high school, where she excelled at so many activities. She was a Homecoming Queen, a cheerleader, and a Red Cross Volunteer. She was one eleven volunteers selected to travel to Korea with the Red Cross.

While in Korea, she was asked to host a radio show for the overseas soldiers. In college, she continued to standout and was voted the Pigskin Queen by the football team. She graduated from University of Denver with a degree in teaching. She never shrunk from a challenge and taught school in the inner city of Los Angeles during the infamous Watts riots.

She followed the surf to Hawaii and became a Management Executive in the maritime and aviation industry in both Hawaii and Alaska, while also finding time to help foster children. She over saw inter island hydrofoils ferry system. While in Hawaii, she met the love of her life, Duncan MacLean, They were married in 1979.

They had many amazing adventures together traveling throughout the south pacific, even living in Guam. Teri was always up for a challenges and she and Duncan moved to Alaska where they owned an operating a historic Alaskan lodge. At the lodge, Teri took special care to provide meals to the local Native American village elders. After Alaska, they set out on a cross country road trip to see the country.

They settled in The Villages, where Teri started a new chapter as a real estate agent. During her 20 year career selling homes, she was very successful and received numerous awards and many acknowledgements from happy clients.

Teri is preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother Mike Palen.

Teri is survived by her husband Duncan, sister Rosemary Twomey of Bryn Mawr, PA, niece Jennifer Foran (and her sons Conor and Jack). Niece Meg Twomey, nephews, Scott (Kim) Twomey and Jack Twomey (children Joey, Abigail).

Services will be held at St Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake Florida.