Roberta “Nicki” Carr, 74, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away peacefully at Cate’s Hospice House in Ocala on April 2nd.

She was born in Tucson, Arizona in 1950, and grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee. She often spoke of her summers at Norris Dam, the close friends she made, and the fond memories of her home in Seqouyah Hills. She relocated to Lighthouse Point, Florida with her father, Claude LaRue, when she was a teenager. It was here she spent countless hours on her boat in the waters of the Intracoastal. As she grew into adulthood, she fell in love, got married, and had her son, Donnie. Although that marriage didn’t last, she would find love again, marry Edward “Eddie” Carr, and have a daughter, Claudia. She was a devoted mother and was called “Mom” by many of her children’s friends.

Nicki had a close bond with her mother-in-law, Janice Carr. Each summer the family traveled to North Carolina with Janice and had their annual Family Reunion. These large family reunions lasted for days and included a trip with “the cousins” to amusement parks. Not one for thrill rides, this part of the adventure usually meant Eddie and Claudia riding the tallest, fastest rides and Nicki and Janice opting to visit antique stores with Janice’s sisters. Nicki learned to quilt from Janice, and although she never quite felt like she measured up to Janice’s level of expertise enjoyed making blankets, pillow cases, and other handmade items for her loved ones.

Nicki was a skilled bookkeeper, working for a timber broker for more than 30 years. She was meticulous and accurate with attention to detail appreciated by all she worked with.

She fiercely loved her family and friends, horses, show tunes, her beloved dogs over the years, (and making up songs about her dogs) and also enjoyed crafting, antiquing, and eating Tennessee tomatoes. Nicki was fiercely protective of those she loved and was always willing to help a friend in need. She was independent and wise, headstrong with a quick wit.

Nicki was preceded in death by her son Donald McDowell-Carr, and former spouse Edward Elliot Carr Jr., and is survived by her loving daughter Claudia Raymer (Jim McKay), grandsons Alexander Raymer, Justin Raymer (Ali Raymer), James Tippett, and Welsey Tippett, and her great grandchildren. She is also survived by her best friend of 48 years, Denice Casteel, and close friend, Tammie Gaskins.

May Nicki’s memory serve as a reminder to cherish the precious moments in life and to hold our loved ones close. She will be remembered for the profound impact she made on the hearts of those who knew her. She will be greatly missed.

Her memorial service will be on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 3:00pm at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake.