Saturday, April 6, 2024
New title and pay increase in works for some golf pros in The Villages

By Staff Report

A new title and pay increase are in the works for some golf pros in The Villages.

The proposed change has been outlined in a memo for the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

The VCCDD board is being asked to establish the title of “regional head golf professional” and reclassify three head golf professionals into this position with the current fiscal year.

There are already two head golf professionals who oversee multiple country clubs, including one for Belle Glade and Bonifay and another for Hacienda, Tierra Del Sol and Orange Blossom Hills. The new regional head golf professional would oversee the new championship golf course, Shallow Creek, as well as Glenview and Nancy Lopez.

The pay range for the regional head golf professional would be set at $85,582.86 to $128,374.30.

