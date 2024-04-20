To the Editor:

Ken Sulko’s letter was a shocker. I will bet anything he is a Trump supporter. Let me add a few comments to his letter. Starting with lies.

Give me one major lie uttered by Joe Biden and I will give you over 3,200 major proven lies told over and over by Trump. Biden has been in politics a long time and you cannot cite a single lie coming from Biden’s lips, never a scandal in over 40 years. At the moment Trump has over 92 pending court cases. Here are a few facts, Trump created a fake university that never had a student. He stole and refused to return 300 boxes of top secret documents. Trump committed adultery two times. Trump paid two prostitutes over $300,000 to hush them up. He was fined several million dollars for the rape of Jean Carroll.

Trump on several occasions tried to change the election results in 2020. Ken, are you sure Trump is your man to lead this country? One last comment. Name me one major bill Trump got passed while in office. Biden is the one got the diabetic drugs capped at $35.

Warren Kiefer

Village of Palo Alto