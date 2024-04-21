68.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 21, 2024
type here...

Couple should be allowed to keep stockade fence

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I think the Blackmores should be allowed to keep the stockade fence for several reasons: their house borders on the edge of The Villages and the area outside The Villages has changed with increasing traffic; they said the original plat of survey showed that a stockade fence was allowed;  the complaint was anonymous and the current CDD rules disallows anonymous complaints.
We live in Buttonwood and border on County Road 121 and its traffic and road noise is increasing with some people using it as a drag strip. I would have preferred that the 4-rail fence would have been a wall like is put up in the villas.

George Graham
Village of Buttonwood

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

El Niño and golf maintenance in The Villages

A Village of Bonnybrook resident has heard news about golf maintenance crews being shifted around and wonders if it will mimic the El Niño effect. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Hire someone knowledgeable and get golf courses back into playable condition

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is time to hire someone knowledgeable and get the golf courses back into playable condition.

Lack of understanding about customer’s need to change golf cart rental

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Chula Vista Villas said she received little understanding when she needed to rent a golf cart but learned her own cart had been repaired sooner than anticipated.

Are you sure Trump is your man to lead this country?

A Village of Palo Alto resident responds to a previous letter writer and asks, “Are you sure Trump is your man to lead this country?”

Golf course deserves a failing grade

A Village of Hadley resident recently played an executive golf course that had earned a B- grade in a recent report grade. He says the golf course now deserves a failing grade.

Photos