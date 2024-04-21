Couple should be allowed to keep stockade fence

To the Editor:

I think the Blackmores should be allowed to keep the stockade fence for several reasons: their house borders on the edge of The Villages and the area outside The Villages has changed with increasing traffic; they said the original plat of survey showed that a stockade fence was allowed; the complaint was anonymous and the current CDD rules disallows anonymous complaints.

We live in Buttonwood and border on County Road 121 and its traffic and road noise is increasing with some people using it as a drag strip. I would have preferred that the 4-rail fence would have been a wall like is put up in the villas.

George Graham

Village of Buttonwood