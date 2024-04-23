75.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Serious top-down management failure in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I was shocked to note that the USGA Green Section was (finally) brought in to analyze the sad state of our golf courses. Just now?
How many course superintendents are GCSAA CERTIFIED? Where was manage ent 2, 5, 10 years ago. Knowledgeable superintendents would have anticipated serious turf issues.
USGA Green Section helps thousands of courses analyze and make recommendations to head off turf problems and not just Elite Championship courses. GREEN SECTION visits saved us countless dollars at my home course in Virginia.
I suggest there is a serious top-down management failure.

Charlton Graves
Village of Collier

 

