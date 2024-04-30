Husband and wife land in jail after brawl at their home in The Villages

A husband and wife both landed in jail after a brawl at their home in The Villages.

Leonard Victor Lezott, 64, and Dolores Ann Lezott, 66, were arrested at about 2 p.m. Monday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at their home on Rose Croft Terrace in the Arlington Villas in the Village of Belvedere.

Leonard Lezott said he had been sitting in a rolling chair when his wife “pushed him with both hands,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Leonard Lezott, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, said he used an open hand to strike his 100-pound wife on the top of her head. She responded by pushing him again, causing him to fall out of his chair.

The Massachusetts natives were both arrested on battery charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Earlier this year, the Lezotts’ home was the subject of a deed compliance hearing after they removed their white picket fence and replaced it with block wall construction. They did so without submitting an application or receiving approval from the Architectural Review Committee. The Lezotts were ordered to remove the block wall and put back the white picket fence.

Dolores Lezott has a history of bizarre behavior:

• She was arrested last year after an alleged attack on her husband.

• She was arrested in 2019 in the theft of flowers in from the bench near the postal station in the Village of Belvedere.

• In 2017, she had been arrested after she was kicked out of Dunkin’ Donuts at Southern Trace Plaza. She was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention program, thus avoiding prosecution.