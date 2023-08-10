Villager with history of strange behavior jailed after altercation

A Villager with a history of strange behavior was jailed after an alleged altercation.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the Village of Belvedere where 65-year-old Dolores Ann Lezott was taken into custody on a charge of battery. A man in the home said Lezott had struck him six times with a closed fist in his right arm, according to the arrest report.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

The Boston native was arrested in 2019 in the theft of flowers in from the bench near the postal station in the Village of Belvedere.

In 2017, Lezott had been arrested after she was kicked out of Dunkin’ Donuts at Southern Trace Plaza. She was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention program, thus avoiding prosecution.