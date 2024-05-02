69.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 2, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Katheryn H. Eaton, 71, passed away April 30th, 2024 in The Villages Florida.

She was born in New Orleans Louisiana to William (Bill) Hutchinson and Audrey (Duclos) Hutchinson on September 10th 1952.

She resided in Indianapolis most of her life. She graduated from Buttler University with a Bachelor’s degree and attended Katharine Gibbs in Boston. She retired as Vice President from Indiana National Bank in Indianapolis, before retiring to The Villages, FL in 2002.

Kay was a proud supporter of the Republican party and participated in many clubs. She loved her two cats, Boots and Patch.

Kay is survived by her loving Husband, Don Eaton, Caregivers, Nichole Sackrider, Reebeka West, and Caseta Edge. The family would like to thank The Villages Hospice Unit at Cornerstone for their support.

