88.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 6, 2024
type here...

Driver with DUI-suspended license arrested after caught back at wheel of Cadillac

By Staff Report
Jorge Luiz Raya
Jorge Luiz Raya

A driver with a license suspended due to a drunk driving arrest earlier this year has been arrested again after he was caught back behind the wheel.

Jorge Luiz Raya, 27, of Summerfield, was driving a white Cadillac Escalade pulling a trailer at about 9 a.m. Thursday when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and found that the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The officer confirmed the suspension during a traffic stop.

Raya was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond

Raya had been at the wheel of the same Cadillac Escalade in January when he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Climate change has already changed Florida permanently and irreversibly

A Village of Santo Domingo resident warns that climate change has already changed Florida permanently and irreversibly. And it could get worse.

Can everyone please stop with all the complaining?

A Village of St. James resident is fed up with all of the complaining from fellow residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Vietnam veterans grateful for community support at pancake breakfast

The members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 are grateful for the community support at the recent pancake breakfast.

Animal welfare activists will be at Gov. Noem’s event in The Villages

A Village of Bonita resident says she and a group of animal welfare activists will be protesting South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s appearance in The Villages.

Why is there such a negative view of little white crosses?

A Village of Alhambra resident is wondering why some Villagers have such a negative view of little white crosses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos