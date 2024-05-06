Driver with DUI-suspended license arrested after caught back at wheel of Cadillac

A driver with a license suspended due to a drunk driving arrest earlier this year has been arrested again after he was caught back behind the wheel.

Jorge Luiz Raya, 27, of Summerfield, was driving a white Cadillac Escalade pulling a trailer at about 9 a.m. Thursday when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and found that the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The officer confirmed the suspension during a traffic stop.

Raya was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond

Raya had been at the wheel of the same Cadillac Escalade in January when he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.