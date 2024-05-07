75.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Herbert Donald Burrall

By Villages-News.com Obituaries

Herbert Donald Burrall passed away April 27, 2024 at the Cypress Care Center in Wildwood, FL.
He was born in Queens, NY on march 8,1936 to Herbert and Gertrude Burrall Grandson of Mary an Irving Vedder. The family moved to Valatie, NY when he was 8 yrs old, where he attended Martin H. Glenn school system. Graduating in 1952. He then went on to b a carpenter/painter by trade.

He had a sister Dorothy (Robert) from Valatie, NY, And a brother Thomas (Judy) in Ocala, FL; many nieces and nephews.

He married his wife (Audrey) in 1954 and had four children. Kathleen Gannon (Kevin) of Ballston spa, NY, Steven Burrall in Nokomis, NY, Andrea Gallerie (Scott)from Averill Park, NY. Scott Burrall (Denise) of Clifton Park, NY. He had two Granddaughters, Stacy Gregaydis (John) And Jessica Gallerie. Also grandsons Bruce Newkirk (Denise) And Tyler Burrall, Christopher Gallerie, Scott Gallerie Jr, and two great grandsons. Jaden and Julian Gregaydis.

Herb and Audrey moved to The Villages in Lady Lake Florida in 1987.

A graveside service will be held in North Chatham, New York in the middle of June.

