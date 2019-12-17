Woman with cocaine arrested at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road

A woman with cocaine was arrested after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning at the intersection of County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road.

Kawanas Eason Hill, 43, of Leesburg, had been driving a gold Nissan when she was stopped at 1:33 a.m. for a suspected window tint violation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check revealed Hill has been classified as a habitual offender and her driver’s license has been revoked. A pill bottle was found in her purse and it contained a rock of cocaine.

Hill was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and driving while license revoked. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.