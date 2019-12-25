CDD supervisor delivers cookies to gate attendants on Christmas

A Community Development District 1 supervisor delivered cookies to gate attendants who were working on Christmas Eve and Christmas in The Villages.

CDD 1 Supervisor Craig Estep decided to spread a little holiday cheer by delivering Christmas cookies to the gate attendants at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466.

The sugar cookies – baked by Estep’s wife – were delivered in honor of the attendants working the busiest gate in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Estep has filed paperwork with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office indicating he will run next year for a seat on the Sumter County Commission. He is running for the District 3 seat held by Villager Don Burgess, who has not publicly indicated whether he will run again.

Traffic on Morse Boulevard between County Road 466 and Rio Grand Boulevard has been a sore point with Estep’s CDD 1 constituents, since the death in 2015 of Francis “Buck” Hughes, whose vehicle was struck by a van on the busy roadway. A Villager collected more than 1,000 signatures on a petition calling for action on Morse Boulevard, but she and other residents felt they were snubbed by Sumter commissioners.