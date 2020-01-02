Career criminal nabbed at Summerfield Wal-Mart with purse full of grocery items

A Summerfield woman with an extensive criminal record found herself behind bars on New Year’s Day after being accused of ripping off the Summerfield Wal-Mart.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy was called to the store at 17961 SE U.S. Hwy. 27/441 late Wednesday afternoon and when he arrived, a loss prevention officer said he had witnessed 34-year-old Amber N. Dail concealing multiple items in her orange-and-white purse. The loss prevention officer said he watched Dail walk past the checkout stations with $369.05 worth of grocery items. He said he confronted her and escorted her to his office and recovered all of the stolen items. He also told the deputy that he wanted to press charges against Dail and have her trespassed from the store, a sheriff’s office report states.

After being read her rights, Dail admitted to concealing the items inside her purse and stealing them. She said she initially left the store with the merchandise but turned it all back in and believe she was only going to be trespassed from the store. She said she had been convicted of thefts in the past and she was out on bond after being arrested in Sumter County in November on a larceny/petit theft charge, the report says.

Dail, who lives at 15030 SE 80th Ave. in Summerfield, was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with larceny/petit theft (third or subsequent offense). She was being held on $5,000 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set.

A computer checked confirmed that Dail had multiple theft convictions in Marion County, with the latest being a sheriff’s case for grand theft and an Ocala Police Department case for petit theft. It also revealed that Dail was supposed to appear in court in Sumter County on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Records also showed that Dail has been held in the Marion County Jail 24 times since March 2006 for battery, tampering with a witness and multiple theft and drug charges. She also served eight months in the Florida Prison System – from Nov. 3, 2011 to July 31, 2012 – after being convicted of grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.