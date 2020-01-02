League of Women Voters’ busy January schedule includes 2020 planning session

The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County has three important meetings scheduled this month.

On Jan. 14, the group will hold a Dine & Discuss session with Kim Fowler, who has served as the state attorney for several Illinois governors. Fowler will share her experiences and answer questions during a 5:30 p.m. gathering at La Palma Mexican Grill, 1690 Citrus Blvd. in Leesburg. Those attending can plan on ordering off the menu.

On Jan. 22, the League is partnering with Beacon College to present author and speaker Dr. Kimberly Wilmot Voss. Her lecture, which is open to the public, is titled “Politicking Politely: Well-behaved Women Making a Difference in the 1960s and 1970s.” Voss will speak at 7 p.m. at the Venetian Center at 109 East Dixie Ave. in Leesburg. Registration is required at Beaconcollege.edu/salon. Free heavy appetizers will be provided.

On Jan. 27, League members will gather at the Manatee Recreation Center at 10:30 a.m. for the annual planning meeting. Members will be able to share their thoughts and have a voice in the local issues the League will tackle in 2020. No Villages ID will be required to attend.

The League of Women Voters was formed from the Suffragette Movement in February 1920 to inform new women voters. The group, a non-partisan organization including women and men, is celebrating its 99th year of empowering citizens to shape better communities that make democracy work.

For more information, visit lwvtriﬂ.org. The local chapter of the League of Women Voters covers Lake, Marion and Sumter counties.