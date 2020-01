A driver was ticketed after a minor crash Wednesday afternoon in a roundabout on Morse Boulevard in The Villages.

The accident happened at 2:36 p.m. on Morse Boulevard at Stillwater Trail, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred when a woman driving a maroon SUV collided with a Dean’s Pest Control truck in the roundabout. The driver of the maroon SUV was ticketed on a charge of failure to maintain a single lane.