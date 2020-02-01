Summerfield man jailed after threat of ‘making the 5 o’clock news’

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Thursday morning after Belleview Police officers were told that man had a gun at the Wawa minimart.

When officers arrived, they spotted 49-year-old David Smith Jr. walking out of the store, located at 5726 SE Abshier Blvd., and heading for a gas pump. Officers told Smith several times to take his hands out of his pockets because they weren’t sure if he had a weapon, a police report states.

Officers eventually escorted Smith to the back of one of their patrol vehicles and he attempted to pull away from them. They told him numerous times to stop resisting arrest and to talk with them, but he started yelling and cursing at his wife, saying he was going to “beat her (expletive deleted),” the report says.

Smith, who lives in the 14100 block of SE 45th Ct. in Summerfield, was then placed in handcuffs and put into the back seat of the patrol vehicle. His wife said he had mentioned to her about “making the 5 o’clock news” and that he had a firearm.

Smith was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence. He was being held on no bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.