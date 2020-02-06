Canadian arrested for drunken outburst after cut off at town square

A Canadian was arrested for a drunken outburst after he was cut off from purchasing alcohol at the drink huts at a town square in The Villages.

Nicholas Cohoon, 27, who had been staying at 1007 Encino Lane in the Village of Del Mar, at about 8:30 p.m. on the night of Super Bowl Sunday was seen walking from McCall’s Tavern to a drink hut at Spanish Springs Town Square, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A manager believed that Cohoon was “extremely intoxicated” and ordered drink hut employees to deny him service.

She recruited a male employee to assist in removing Cohoon from the square. Cohoon began running around the square “causing a disturbance,” the report said. Cohoon began urinating on a tree in full view of the public.

When police arrived on the scene, Cohoon was found laying on the dance floor at the square. He was identified by his Canadian driver’s license. Officers determined he was “highly intoxicated.” During a pat down, an unopened can of Twisted Tea was found in the pocket of his sweater.

Cohoon was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication and transported to the Lake County Jail. However, jail personnel would not accept Cohoon unless he was medically cleared. He was taken to Advent Health and released with a notice to appear.

Cohoon appeared before a judge Tuesday in Lake County Court and pleaded no contest in the case. He was placed on probation for six months, but told that if he fully paid his fines and court costs, he could avoid serving probation. He paid $567.18 to fulfill the fines and court costs, according to records on file in Lake County Court.