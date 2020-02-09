Is Ed McGinty blind to evils of socialism?

To the Editor:

Ed McGinty and his liberal socialist Democrats scare me. We moved to Florida 50 years ago from New York and happy we did. Now we get people like Ed McGinty moving here and wanting to turn Florida into another New York, Illinois or California and the United States into Venezuela. No matter what you think of President Trump, personally I think he has done a wonderful job of “Making America Great Again.”

Are people like McGinty blind to what socialism (a step below communism) is doing to our global community?

Remember people fled here from Cuba, not the other way around. God help us from people like him.

Peggy Paul

Oxford