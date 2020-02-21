- Advertisement -

THE VILLAGES – Reina Carbonaro, 86, died Friday, February 7th, 2020.

Mrs. Carbonaro was born in New York and moved to The Villages in 1996. Her husband Joseph preceded her in death on August 24th, 2004. Mrs. Carbonaro was a retired Administrator for a Nationwide Health Organization.

Survivors include her daughter Lisa and her grandchildren, Jacqueline and Zachary along with her sisters Barbara, Lillian, Arleen and Betty-Ann.

A Memorial Mass for Reina will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 at St. Timothy Catholic Church with the Rev. Gerald Shovelton.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Mary Mother of God in Hillsborough, New Jersey with interment at the Pinelawn Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York.

In lieu of flowers, please make contribution to Charity of your choice.