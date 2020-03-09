Search
Monday, March 9, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Bottles of hand sanitizer disappearing from facilities in The Villages

Bottles of hand sanitizer are disappearing from facilities in The Villages as residents brace for the Coronavirus.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

It’s only a matter of time

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on the multi-modal paths involving a bicycle.
Letters to the Editor

We need a restaurant at Hacienda

A longtime couple in The Villages would like to know what is being done about Hacienda Hills Country Club. Have residents in the older sections of The Villages been forgotten? Read their Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Michael Ducanic

Michael Ducanic owned and operated G & M Autobody in Wildwood, then worked for Sumter County as a Solid Waste Technician until his retirement in 2006.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Villages models strut their stuff during fashion show at City Fire in Brownwood

It didn’t take long for City Fire in Brownwood to become a red carpet of sorts on Monday afternoon as women from throughout The Villages took part in a fun-packed “Spring Fling Fashion Show.”

A variety of outfits from Yvonne Marie in Leesburg were on display Monday afternoon during a show at City Fire in Brownwood.

City Fire owner Gina Buell, left, poses with fashion designer/clothing store owner Yvonne Marie Wooff, who put on the show at the popular eatery on Monday afternoon.

A packed-house crowd filled the popular restaurant and enjoyed a tasty buffet lunch as fashion designer Yvonne Marie Wooff introduced models wearing a variety of outfits from the store that carries her name at the Lake Square Mall in Leesburg.

“I couldn’t have dreamt of any more than this,” an excited Wooff said during a break in the show. “We are being very well-received.”

Snowbird Beverly Johnston, who was serving as one of the models, agreed.

“We’re really having a fun time,” said the part-time Village of Duval resident, adding that the models ranged in age from their fifties to their seventies. “The clothes are amazing and they’re very reasonable.”

Yvonne Marie Wooff, right, talks about the outfit Village of LaBelle resident M’lissa Aquilina was modeling on Monday.

Village of Summerhill resident Debbie Anderson and her friend, snowbird Beverly Johnston, who served as a model during Monday’s fashion show at City Fire in Brownwood.

Johnston’s friend, Debbie Anderson, of the Village of Summerhill, said she was enjoying the afternoon at City Fire – one of her favorite restaurants in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown – while also offering support for her longtime friend. She said she was “beyond shocked” at the turnout for the show.

“It’s fantastic,” she said. “Only in The Villages.”

City Fire’s owner, Gina Buell, was all smiles as her customers enjoyed a buffet lunch and shopped for clothing on several racks that were set up inside the eatery.
“We love doing events like this,” she said between hugs with models and customers. “It’s my favorite thing in the world to do – something fun for our Villagers.

A large crowd came out Monday afternoon to enjoy the ‘Spring Fling Fashion Show’ at City Fire in Brownwood.

Buell said she had been trying to put together a show with Wooff for quite some time and she was happy their schedules finally synced up. She said she hopes to do similar shows at least once a quarter going forward. And she offered a huge word of thanks for all of the Villagers who served as models and her many loyal customers who attended the event.

“The Villages and Villagers give so much to us and we love to give back,” she said. “We love to do events and we love to give to absolutely any club or charity that we possibly can because they give so much to us.”

Opinions

Opinions

Medicare For All

Hugo Buchanan is not a fan of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, but in an Op-Ed Buchanan asks what would be wrong with Medicare For All?
Read more
Crime

Crime

Villager jailed after throwing clock at man friend on day of time change

A Villager was jailed after throwing a clock at her man friend on the day Americans were springing forward.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood chief reports violent crime down while burglaries spike in Antrim Dells

The Wildwood police chief has reported violent crime is down while there was also a “cluster” of recent burglaries spike in the Village of Antrim Dells.
Read more
