Walkers on the multi-modal paths

To the Editor:

I frequently drive my cart in the early morning darkness, and I try to be careful of walkers on paths. I slow down and move over for walkers and cyclists. However, most times walkers and runners are wearing dark clothing, use no light, and are very difficult to see in pre-dawn lighting. Sometimes they walk or run with traffic rather than against traffic as the law requires. I believe walkers and runners should be proactive and wear reflective vests or clothing that makes them visible to oncoming cart lights. Adding lights similar to the strobe lights used by bicyclists is a good idea also. The last thing I want to to hit someone because I couldn’t see them in the dark. Everyone who uses the paths needs to be visible, aware, and courteous.

Steve Eikenberry

Village of Rio Grande