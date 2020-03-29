Villager’s adult daughter jailed without bond after violating her probation

A Villager’s adult daughter has been jailed without bond after violating her probation.

Anne Christine Aldrin, 36, was being held this weekend at the Lake County Jail. Last week in Lake County Court, an affidavit of violation of probation was entered into the record. Last year, she had been placed on four years of probation in a felony theft case.

Aldrin, who formerly lived on Ithaca Terrace in the Village of La Belle, is no stranger to local jails. She spent more than a month in jail in 2018 for a previous probation violation.

The Ohio native spent 11 months in jail in 2016 after using her mother’s bank card for nearly $500 in transactions at the Publix at Colony Plaza. She had also been in possession of heroin.

In 2015, Aldrin was arrested after stealing a woman’s purse at a restaurant in Brownwood.