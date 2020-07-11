type here...
Lake County man dies of COVID-19 as virus slams two local long-term care facilities

Larry D. Croom

A Lake County resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as employees at two local long-term care facilities test positive for the virus that continues to wreak havoc on Florida and the tri-county area.

The Lake County victim was identified as a 64-year-old man who tested positive June 15. No other specific information nor where he lived in the county was provided by the Florida Health Department on Sunday.

Trinity Springs, located at 12120 County Road 103 in Oxford, is reporting eight COVID-19 cases among seven employees and one resident who transferred out of the long-term care facility.

An employee has tested positive for the Coronavirus at Atria Lady Lake, located at 930 County Road 466.

Eight employees and one resident have tested positive at two long-term care facilities just outside The Villages. Seven of those and a resident who transferred out were identified at Trinity Springs, located at 12120 County Road 103 in Oxford. The other staff member works at Atria Lady Lake, located at 930 County Road 466.

Thirteen more Sumter County Villagers also have tested positive for the Coronavirus, bringing the total in the mega-retirement community to 252. The overwhelming majority – 235 – have been identified in the Sumter County portion of the community, while 15 are in Lake County and two are in the Marion County portion of the sprawling retirement mecca.

Sixty new COVID-19 cases also have been reported just outside the confines of The Villages. Those include:

  • Leesburg up 18 for a total of 322;
  • Lady Lake up 16 for a total of 64;
  • Wildwood up seven for a total of 69;
  • Summerfield up six for a total of 99;
  • Belleview up five for a total of 74;
  • Fruitland Park up five for a total of 37;
  • Oxford up two for a total of 34; and
  • One new case in the Leesburg portion of Sumter County.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 4,419 cases – an increase of 225 from Friday to Saturday – among 2,175 men, 2,164 women, 36 non-residents and 44 people listed as unknown. There have been 60 deaths and 387 people have been hospitalized.

Lake County continues to lead the local area with 2,394 cases – an increase of 96 in a 24-hour period. Those are comprised of 1,147 men, 1,197 women, 25 non-residents and 25 people listed as unknown. There have been 27 deaths and 147 people have required some form of hospital care.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 614 COVID-19 cases. Others have been identified in Tavares (386, 167 of which are at the Lake County Jail among 135 inmates, 30 staff members and two contracted nurses), Eustis (214), Groveland (157), Mount Dora (148), Minneola (74), Mascotte (73), Sorrento (56), Montverde (41), Umatilla (36), Grand Island (22), Howey-in-the-Hills (18), The Villages (15), Yalaha (13), Astor (11), Astatula (9), Okahumpka (9), Paisley (8), Altoona (7), Mount Plymouth (2) and Ferndale (1).

Sumter County saw an increase of 33 cases in 24 hours for a total of 622. Those are divided among 358 men, 249 women, five non-residents and 10 people listed as unknown. There have been 18 deaths and 81 people have been seen in area hospitals.

Bushnell is reporting 157 COVID cases, 122 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 19 staff members. Others have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (28), Webster (22), Center Hill (20), Coleman (17), Lady Lake portion of the county (10) and Sumterville (10). The federal prison in Coleman is reporting 111 cases among 87 inmates and 24 staff members.

Marion County is now reporting 1,403 cases – an increase of 96 – among 670 men, 718 women, six non-residents and nine people listed as unknown. There have been 15 deaths and 159 people have been hospitalized.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 979 – have been reported in Ocala. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (67), Citra (23), Ocklawaha (19), Silver Springs (17), Reddick (16), Weirsdale (11), Anthony (10), Candler (3), Fort McCoy (3), East Lake (3) and McIntosh (1).

All told, Florida is reporting 254,511 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 10,360 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 250,984 are residents. There have been 4,301 deaths and 18,023 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 98 more deaths since Friday and an additional 421 people requiring hospital care.

