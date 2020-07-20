type here...
Wearing masks while shopping

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I wonder what some Villagers are thinking about this COVID-19 virus.
Don’t they think that not only are the stores protecting themselves, but want to protect us from each other? They seem to think that they are immune to this virus and are upset that they can’t sit at the bar and drink with a mask on.
Stay home and drink, have your food and whatever else delivered to you, and you won’t need to wear a mask.
By the way, those who chant “It’s against the law,” no it’s not. They own the business not the government so you’ll have to deal with it or not shop at all these stores.

Gerri DiGiorgio
Village of Belle Aire/Villa Alexandria

 

