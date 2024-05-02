83.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 2, 2024
type here...

We should be appalled that The Villages will host cold-hearted dog killer

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

So Kristi Noem’s solution to her dog that didn’t fit what she felt was appropriate was to kill it, for being a puppy. Rich how someone who touts right to life seems to imply that is only if that life meets my standards.
I understand she also killed a goat for smelling like a goat.
Is this someone we want in an office of power?
Would she kill people who don’t fit in, the elderly, the mental challenged, or perhaps the disabled?
People who are unkind to animals are at their core evil. She mentioned no attempt to rehab the dog or to re-home it. It appears the only solution she thought of was the brutality of shooting it.
As a dog-loving community we should all be appalled that The Villages recreation center would host such a despicable individual. Politics aside, she is not someone I want anywhere near my dog or community.

Kathy Strope
Village of Silver Lake

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Shockingly light sentence in hit-and-run death

A Village of Antrim Dells resident was shocked to read about the sentence a woman received after a hit-and-run crash on Rolling Acres Road claimed the life of a pedestrian and seriously injured a second man.

They are ruining the reasons people have chosen The Villages

A Village of St. James resident who moved to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown a decade ago, fears The Villages is ruining the reason people chose to buy homes here.

Gate attendants can’t keep people out of The Villages

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has come to the realization that The Villages is not truly a gated community. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Resident thrilled about Costco coming to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident says she is thrilled that Costco Wholesale is coming to The Villages.

We need sidewalks and safe places to walk in The Villages

A new resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses disappointment in the lack of safe places to walk in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos