Gertrude Jenkins, beloved wife, mother, sister, Oma, family member and friend to so many, passed away on Monday August 3. 2020, having been recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer.

“Trudy” had just turned 80 in May. She was born during WWII in Germany in 1940. Facing the challenges you might expect during those difficult times, she and her sister Renee, always had each other. In fact, following the war, they were each adopted by different relatives in the US. Fortunately, those relatives lived next door to each other, so the sisters remained close throughout their lives.

Trudy had a second sister, Erika, who still resides in Germany. She had the chance to visit with her and other family members during a European trip just a few years ago. Trudy was without question a beautiful young woman, but she was also very smart. In fact she graduated valedictorian of her high school. She married Arthur Jenkins on October 7, 1961. Anyone who knew this couple could see the loving devotion they had to each other from the beginning, through to the very end. They resided in Long Island NY for much of their early married years, where they raised two sons, Steve and Tim.

In 1995, they moved to The Villages, along with lifelong friends the Nee’s. There they started a new chapter in their lives forming many close, deep friendships. Trudy was a popular resident of The Villages, playing tennis, golf, bowling, as well as being active in many clubs, including, of course, the German Club. She also worshiped and volunteered at several Christian churches in the area. She was a wonderful example of kindness and compassion.

Trudy leaves behind her husband, her sons, her grandchildren and so many others who loved her immensely – friends and family alike.

If there was a dark cloud over this extraordinary life, it was that Trudy suffered from sporadic bouts of Depression. She battled it again and again, and conquered it again and again, but it no doubt robbed her over the years of many happy moments. If you would like to honor her memory, please do so with a donation to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, or a simple prayer for others suffering from this debilitating disorder.