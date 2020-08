Sumter County has announced two new traffic signals in The Villages.

The construction of a new traffic signal will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at the intersection of County Road 466A and Pinellas Place. Traveling motorists should expect new traffic patterns throughout the construction activity.

A new traffic signal at the intersection of Warm Springs Avenue and Meggison Road has been set on “flash” and will go to a full active signal on Friday, Sept. 4.