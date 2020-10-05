James Summy Sr. (Jim), 77, of The Villages, Florida formally of Swan Point, Maryland died on September 25, 2020 at the Villages Hospital.

Jim worked for 34 years as the Caddy Master of the PGA Tour Tournaments in Washington, D.C. to include the Kemper Open, U.S. Open and Tiger Woods Tournament. After moving to the Villages and with his love for golf, Jim began working as an Ambassador at the Nancy Lopez golf course.

Jim was born to Elizabeth and James Summy November 18, 1942 in Sandusky, Ohio. In 1964 he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he met and married his wife of 54 years, Patricia. In addition to Patricia, Jim is survived by his son James Jr., daughter-in-law Melissa Summy, and three grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan and Addison.

Jim will be laid to rest at the Veterans Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Due to the COVID-19 virus, attendance will be by invitation only.