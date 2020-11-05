Bandit sought after Florida Blue golf cart goes missing from Villages Health clinic

The Wildwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in nabbing a thief who ripped off a specialty golf cart from a Villages Health care center.

The 2016 blue Yamaha golf cart with serial number JC0702356, pictured above, was parked outside the Pinellas Care Center, located at 2485 Pinellas Place. It has Florida Blue logos on it, white flames on the front and hood area, chrome rims and diamond-plated floor mats.

The owner of the golf cart reported seeing it last in August or around the beginning of September. It was locked and secured without a key inside.

Anyone who sees the specialty golf cart or has information about the crime is asked to contact the Wildwood Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (352) 330-1355, ext. 306 and ask for Det. David Clarkson. Those wishing to make anonymous tips can contact Crime Line at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).