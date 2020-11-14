Woman who allegedly stole bracelets arrested by Lady Lake police

A woman with a history of shoplifting who allegedly stole bracelets was arrested by Lady Lake police.

An officer was called at 4:39 p.m. Thursday to the Sunoco gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 to investigate a report of a suspicious person.

Diana Sue Cardiff, 53, of Lady Lake, was found “sitting on the curb swinging and swaying,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She admitted she had stolen bracelets from within the store at the gas station. The bracelets had a total value of $42.76.

A check revealed she had two convictions for retail theft in 2010 in Marion County and another conviction for retail theft in 2013 in Warren County, New York.

When an officer attempted to take Cardiff into custody, she pulled away and “started flailing her arms all over the place,” the report said. She had to be taken to the ground so the officer could get control over her.

Cardiff was arrested on charges of retail theft and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

She has been banned from the Sunoco gas station.