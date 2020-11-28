Lady Lake Christmas Parade on Saturday will ring in holiday season

The Lady Lake Christmas Parade will step off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

The parade will proceed south down First Street, then east down County Road 466, then south down Old Dixie Highway, ending at Griffin View Drive.

Masks are requested and social distancing will be practiced.

Participants in this year’s parade will include the Village Cheerleaders, Clown Alley 179, the Antique Auto Club of America, The Villages Classic Automobile Club, the Village Precision Golf Cart Drill Team and Santa Claus in a sleigh.