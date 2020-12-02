Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Villager wins approval for $110 million project at site of former Wildwood ranch

Marv Balousek

Wildwood Community Center at Millennium Park.

A massive $110-million mixed-use development is planned along County Road 44A west of Powell Road near Millennium Park in Wildwood.

The project by Blount Development Group will include apartments, independent living beds and medical office buildings.

Special Magistrate Grant Watson Tuesday recommended approval of a comprehensive plan amendment and a zoning change for the 36-acre project at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission could act on the proposed ordinances later this month.

Three hundred and twenty-plus units of Class A non-age restricted apartments with a mix of townhomes, carriage homes and garden-style units are planned on this site. A mix of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units will be available.

Built on a former Wildwood ranch, the development will include at least 320 one- to three-bedroom, non-age-restricted apartments, which will include a mix of townhomes, duplexes, carriage homes and garden-style units. Amenities will feature a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor grills and walking paths.

The gated development also will include 150 senior independent living apartments and 100,000 square feet of medical office space. Developer Ron Blount, a resident of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, said he hopes construction of the first phase can begin in late spring or early summer.

This land will be home to 100,000-plus square feet of medical office buildings.

Unlike other recent apartment projects, the Blount development is close to the heart of Wildwood, which means tenants will have access to Millennium Park and Wildwood schools are a short bike ride away. The apartments also will be within walking distance of the Wildwood Community Center and close to Brownwood shopping and restaurants.

“Residents will have easy access to the surrounding park for walking and running trails, soccer and ball fields and all the other many amenities and events taking place in the park,” Blount said. 

He described the apartments as Class A, market-rate units that he said may appeal to working couples or families. He said the construction will be architecturally consistent with the area.

A lifelong resident of Lake and Sumter counties, Blount’s previous projects include the HarborChase of Wildwood assisted living center, north along Powell Road at Huey Street.

The Blount project is one of several planned developments near Powell Road.

At the meeting, Watson also recommended approval of a site plan for a 3,500-square-foot 7-Eleven convenience store on the northeast corner of Powell Road and CR 44A. North on Powell Road, Wildwood Preserve is expected to include 126 apartments.

News

The Villages granted extra time to turn over scaled-down list of emails

A federal magistrate has agreed to give The Villages more time to produce a scaled-down list of emails in the case of ex-sales representatives now competing against their former boss.
News

Release of accident report sheds light on four-vehicle crash on County Road 466

The release of an accident report is shedding light on a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash which occurred Tuesday afternoon on County Road 466 near Rolling Acres Road.
Crime

83-year-old Villager jailed without bond after alleged slapping attack

An 83-year-old Villager was jailed without bond after an alleged slapping attack witnessed by law enforcement.
Crime

Villager’s adult daughter taken to ER after complaining of pain during arrest

A Villager’s adult daughter was taken to a local emergency room after complaining of pain in her ribs during an arrest not far from her mother’s home.
News

Local church invites area residents to drive-thru nativity re-enactment

Lake Hermosa Church of God/Family Community Church will be hosting a live drive-thru nativity re-enactment. All area residents are invited.
News

Oxford church staging dazzling outdoor light shows telling story of Nativity

Live Oaks Community Church is inviting Villagers and area residents to enjoy the story of the Nativity through a Disney-caliber light show.
News

Churches encouraged to publicize holiday events with Villages-News.com

If your church or religious organization is holding special services, nativity scenes or cantatas, share the news with readers of The Villages’ No. 1 news source, Villages-News.com. Email the information to us at [email protected]
Letters to the Editor

How quickly they forget

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident answers a previous letter writer who called on Americans to unite behind President-elect Joe Biden.
Read more
Crime

83-year-old Villager jailed without bond after alleged slapping attack

An 83-year-old Villager was jailed without bond after an alleged slapping attack witnessed by law enforcement.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

How quickly they forget

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident answers a previous letter writer who called on Americans to unite behind President-elect Joe Biden.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

No straight answers on COVID-19 from state and federal officials

A Village of El Cortez resident is wondering where are the state and federal health officials and why can't we get straight answers when it comes to COVID-19? Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Please stop with the BS statistics

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes issue with the COVID-19 statistics published each day by Villages-News.com.
Read more
Crime

83-year-old Villager jailed without bond after alleged slapping attack

An 83-year-old Villager was jailed without bond after an alleged slapping attack witnessed by law enforcement.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s adult daughter taken to ER after complaining of pain during arrest

A Villager’s adult daughter was taken to a local emergency room after complaining of pain in her ribs during an arrest not far from her mother’s home.
Read more
Crime

Hatchet-wielding Summerfield man jailed after nasty melee with 3 victims

A scratched-up Summerfield man who claimed he had just been hugging a tree was jailed early Monday morning after three victims claimed he came at them with two different weapons.
Read more
