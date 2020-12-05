Saturday, December 5, 2020
Crime

Oakland Hills resident arrested after holding suspected thief at gunpoint

Meta Minton

Adelbert Avery Crosby

An Oakland Hills resident was arrested after holding a suspected thief at gunpoint.

Adelbert Avery Crosby, 26, who lives at 8434 County Road 109, dialed 911 shortly before 8 a.m. Friday as he pointed a Ruger .22-caliber long rifle at 33-year-old Adam Elijah Robles of Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Crosby had given Robles permission to sleep in his shed at Oakland Hills, a deed-restricted development in Lady Lake. The Philadelphia, Pa. native spent three nights in Crosby’s shed.

Adam Elijah Robles

A friend sent a Facebook message to Crosby with pictures of his Echo chainsaw valued at $650 and his Rockwell circular saw valued at $200. The friend said she had purchased the items from Robles, who allegedly stole them from Crosby’s shed.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Crosby was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Crosby was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

Robles was arrested on charges of burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property. He was being held on $12,000 bond.

