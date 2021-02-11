Thursday, February 11, 2021
Steven Otto Macejak

Staff Report

Steven Macejak

Steven “Steve” Otto Macejak went to his heavenly home on February 8, 2021 at the age of 77. His battle with cancer in the recent years showed his courage in facing life’s battles with a smile.

Steve was born to Thomas and Jerry Macejak in Chicago, IL on August 24, 1943.  Steve loved to travel and in his early years was able to do this thanks to the United States Army. During his time in the army he traveled to Sweden, Alaska, Norway and Honduras.  He later became a police officer and served in that capacity for 28 years. He graduated from Western Illinois University while in his 60’s which is an excellent example of his determination. He was a member of the American legion and the Macomb Masonic Lodge #17.

Steve had an unrelenting faith in God and would share it with anyone he met. He even wore a hat that said FBI and under it was written “Firm Believer In Jesus”. He had a servants heart and this showed through his work at The Village View Community Church where he served helping with the Discipleship Walk, the Steven Ministries and wherever else needed.

Steve married the love of his life, Kay Gustafson, on August 6, 1979 and was blessed with 2 daughters Tracy (Robert) Shoaff and Christy (Vernon) Howard who then blessed him with 6 grandchildren Cody (Sam) Howard, Brandie Kay Howard, Tucker White, Mason Linnenburger, Jonah Linnenburger and Sophia Grace Shoaff. Steve also had 2 great grandchildren: Bailen and Shelby Kay Howard.

Steve is survived by his sister Joyce (Rob) Justin.

A celebration of life will be held at The Village View Community Church Summerfield on Saturday, February 13 at 11:00 am.

Donations can be made to cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care or the Village View Community Church Discipleship Walk.

