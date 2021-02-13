Suleiman family takes over Italian restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square

The Suleiman family has taken over an Italian restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Ricciardi’s Italian Table at 3660 Kiessel Road is now under the operation of the family which also runs Red Sauce at Lake Sumter Landing, the Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Country Club, Havana Country Club and Glenview Country Club. The family has been involved in other restaurants including Johnny Rockets at Lake Sumter Landing and the former Amerikano’s Grille at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The Suleiman family reportedly intends to keep an Italian menu at the restaurant formerly known as Ricciardi’s, not to be known at Prima Italian Steakhouse.

Last year, the Suleiman family received between $700,000 and $2 million in COVID-19 relief aid. The relief aid was in the form of a forgivable loan.