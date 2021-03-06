Exterior facade in place at barbecue restaurant at Magnolia Plaza 

The exterior facade is in place at a new barbecue restaurant coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q is coming to the shopping plaza near the Everglades Recreation Center, south of State Road 44. An opening date has yet to be announced. An application is in progress with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The first Willie Jewell’s was founded in 2009 in Charleston, S.C. But the restaurant’s roots date back to 1949 when it was originally founded as Bono’s in Jacksonville. Willie Jewell’s boasts a 70-year tradition of slow-cooked pit barbecue.

Willie Jewell’s menu includes burgers, wings, fried pickles, southern fried okra and beef brisket.

A new Publix grocery store opened last week at the shopping plaza near the entrance to the Village of Marsh Bend.

Other retailers coming to Magnolia Plaza include The Villages Golf Cars, Salon Jaylee and Safe Ship package and shipping. There will also be a Citizens First Bank branch. China Chef is locating a takeout restaurant at Magnolia Plaza.